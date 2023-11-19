Mission 2024: To shape strategy, BJP to hold crucial meeting in Azamgarh on Nov 21

VARANASI: In a bid to fortify its position ahead of the 2024 elections, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a pivotal meeting in Azamgarh on November 21. The gathering will bring together key office bearers from the party’s Kashi and Goraksh regions, as well as BJP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the respective areas. The meeting in Azamgarh will include a review of the campaign’s progress (HT Photo)

Chaired by the state BJP Secretary General (Organisation) Dharmpal Singh, the meeting aims to delve into the preparations for the upcoming electoral mission.

Kashi Region BJP president Dilip Singh Patel outlined the agenda, stating, “A joint meeting of the BJP Kashi region working committee and Goraksh (Gorakhpur) region working committee is scheduled in Azamgarh on November 21. All office bearers from both regions will be in attendance, alongside BJP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, district presidents, and district in-charges from Kashi and Gorakhpur. Additionally, area and district coordinators of the Voter Chetna Maha Abhiyan and vistaraks (expanders) of the Lok Sabha will participate in the meeting.”

The focus of the meeting is on strategic planning to invigorate the ongoing voter awareness campaign. Patel said, “A brainstorming session will be held in the meeting to form a strategy to give an impetus to the voter awareness campaign.”

To further augment the party’s voter base, a comprehensive door-to-door campaign has been in progress since October 30. The meeting in Azamgarh will include a review of the campaign’s progress, with office bearers receiving guidance on intensifying their efforts.

Kashi Region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi noted, “Regional President Dilip Singh Patel held a meeting with Kashi region BJP office bearers in Varanasi on Sunday to discuss preparations for the meeting in Azamgarh on November 21. He urged party office bearers to actively participate in the crucial meeting.”

A BJP leader who attended the meeting said, “The preparations for Mission 2024 will also be a major topic of discussion in the Azamgarh meeting.”

The meeting saw the presence of Regional General Secretary Ashok Chaurasia, Regional Vice President Amarnath Yadav, and various office bearers, including Santosh Singh Patel, Awadhesh Gupta, Kamlesh Kumar, Subhash Kushwaha, Santbaksh Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Dr. Sudama Patel, Rajesh Rajbhar, and regional media in-charge Navratan Rathi, among others.

Members of the Kashi Region BJP Working Committee, such as Lal Gupta, Gulab Pasi, Anil Srivastava, Nandji Pandey, Rajkumar Jaiswal, Piyush Yadav, Rajkumar Jaiswal, Awadhesh Singh Sarathi, Sandeep Kesari, Piyush Vardhan Singh, and Shailendra Mishra, also actively participated in the meeting.

Pic Caption: BJP Kashi Region president Dilip Singh Patel conducting preparatory meeting in Varanasi.