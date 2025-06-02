Mizoram: 7 BJP members of Chakma Autonomous District Council defect to ZPM

AIZAWL: Eight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, including the chief executive member (CEM), resigned from the party and joined the state’s ruling Zoram Nationalist Party (ZPM) on Monday. The frequent political realignments within CADC have sparked criticism from within the Chakma community in Mizoram. (Representational image)

Among the defectors are prominent council members Lakkhan Chakma, Amit Rayan Chakma, Sanjib Chakma, Kalasoga Chakma, Supan Chakma, Ajoy Kumar Chakma, Mohan Chakma, and Santosh Chakma. Their defection significantly alters the power dynamics within the council.

A senior CADC official, speaking to HT, expressed surprise at the development, noting that the BJP-led CADC was formed just recently on March 25, 2025.

“The current CEM, Lakkhan Chakma, had just established a majority council. His sudden switch to the ZPM was entirely unexpected,” the official said.

The frequent political realignments within CADC have sparked criticism from within the Chakma community in Mizoram. The Central Mizoram Chakma Students’ Union, an influential student body, issued a statement condemning the ongoing instability.

“We are deeply concerned about the persistent political turmoil in the CADC. Constant party defections have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and distrust, severely hindering social development and diminishing the council’s integrity,” the statement said.

Following the latest defections, the ZPM now holds 12 of the 20 seats in the CADC. The BJP retains six seats, and one member belongs to the Mizo National Front (MNF). One seat remains vacant following the death of Sanjeev Chakma on April 10.

Just months ago, on March 24, Lakkhan Chakma was elected chairman of the CADC as a BJP member, defeating ZPM candidate Hiranand Tongchangya by 11 votes against four.