Mizoram logs highest single-day spike of 1,846 new Covid-19 cases

PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Mizoram's Covid-19 tally mounted to 90,539 on Tuesday as a record 1,846 more people, including 324 children, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 302 as one more patient succumbed to the infection.

On September 21, the state had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 1,731 Covid-19 cases.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 19.44 per cent from 31.77 per cent on Sunday as the fresh cases were detected from 9,494 samples. A total of 1,659 samples were tested on Sunday.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 1,082, followed by Siaha (348) and Lunglei (119). Three new patients have travel history, while 1,843 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Mizoram now has 15,843 active cases, while 74,394 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 1,481 on Monday. The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients stood at 82.16 per cent, while the death rate was at 0.32 per cent.

The state has conducted more than 10.8 lakh sample tests for the virus to date. A total of 6.77 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 4.21 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

