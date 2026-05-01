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Mizoram prison spots forgery after 16 inmates escape; police nab 12, form SIT to probe fraud

Mizoram prison spots forgery after 16 inmates escape; police nab 12, form SIT to probe fraud

Published on: May 01, 2026 08:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Aizawl, Over the past few months, 16 convicts got released from south Mizoram's Lunglei district jail, and nobody batted an eyelid. It was only last week that it came to light that the inmates were freed based on forged documents.

Mizoram prison spots forgery after 16 inmates escape; police nab 12, form SIT to probe fraud

Spurred into action by the revelation, police apprehended 12 of those released convicts. Officials said an SIT has been formed to probe the lapse.

Jail authorities said the forgery of the documents was detected when officials at the Lunglei district and sessions court could not locate judicial records authorising the release of those inmates.

According to Lunglei Superintendent of Police, J Lalmuankima, 16 convicts serving jail terms of varying durations had walked out of the district jail using forged court orders and fabricated seals.

"Police launched a manhunt immediately after the forgery came to light with the filing of a police complaint on April 25. Twelve of the 16 released convicts have since been apprehended, while one died while on the run," he told PTI, adding the search for the remaining three was underway.

"The documents appeared genuine and had passed initial scrutiny. The inmates were released because there is no scope for delay or questioning court orders by the prison administration," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
aizawl special investigation team
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mizoram prison spots forgery after 16 inmates escape; police nab 12, form SIT to probe fraud
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mizoram prison spots forgery after 16 inmates escape; police nab 12, form SIT to probe fraud
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