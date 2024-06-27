MLNMC graduates to receive medical degrees from Atal Bihari Vajpayee uni starting next year

Graduating medicos from the prestigious Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Prayagraj, will now start receiving degrees from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, starting next year. MLN Medical College in Prayagraj (HT File)

This change will apply to the batch of MBBS students graduating in 2025, confirmed medical college officials. Until now, MLNMC students received their degrees from King George Medical University, Lucknow (formerly known as Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Medical University). Previously, the college was affiliated with the University of Allahabad.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Acting principal of MLNMC, Dr Vatsala Mishra, stated that two years ago, the medical college was affiliated with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow. Currently, examinations are conducted by this university. In 2025, the MBBS batch passing out will be the first to receive degrees from the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, she shared.

Along with MBBS, MS, and MD students will also receive their degrees from the new university according to their respective batches, she added.

Students at the medical college have been receiving degrees from King George Medical University since 2008. Every year, 200 MBBS students are admitted, in addition to 127 seats in 20 disciplines of Postgraduate studies and 1 seat in one stream of Super-Specialisation studies at MLN Medical College. After four annual examinations and an internship, final degrees are awarded by the university.

Many medical colleges in the state are affiliated with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow. This will ensure an integrated system of medical curriculum and examination, officials maintain.

Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, spread over 101 acres, was established in 1961.