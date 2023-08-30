MMMTU to contest court ruling on debarring students: V-C

GORAKHPUR: The vice-chancellor of Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU), Professor JP Pandey, has said that the university administration intends to challenge the single bench decision of the high court by bringing the matter before a double bench.

HC overturned the institute’s decision to debar approximately 40 students. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes after the HC overturning the institute’s decision to debar approximately 40 students who had purportedly secured admission through forged documentation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof JP Pandey explained that the students under scrutiny were debarred after a thorough investigation and based on recommendations from a probing committee.

Professor Pandey was responding to inquiries regarding the judgement from the Allahabad High Court, which granted reprieve to the suspended BTech students. The court directed MMMTU authorities to release their results and permit them to finish their courses.

The high court’s single bench invalidated MMMTU’s actions of debarring and revoking the admission of students who had enrolled in different branches of BTech in both 2021 and 2022.

One of the debarred students, Anmol Pandey, shared that he and 40 other students had jointly filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging MMMTU’s decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subsequently, complying with the court’s directive, these students were granted permission to take their semester exams, and their answer sheets were segregated. Now, the Allahabad High Court has mandated the release of their results and the continuation of their education.

These incidents came to light in September 2022 when, upon a professor’s request, a female student presented falsified receipts and allocation documents. Following this, the professor forwarded a report to the admission committee, and V-C JP Pandey assembled a three-member probe committee. Upon the committee’s recommendation, the admission of these students was suspended.

The court observed that MMMTU had granted admission based on online document submissions, and the admission of these students did not impede the benefits of others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON