MMRDA starts 24x7 control room to look at rain-related complaints in Mumbai

In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has set up a 24X7 control room to deal with rain-related complaints so that pedestrians and motorists are not inconvenienced due to rains.

Citizens can call on 8657402090/ 02226594176 to lodge their complaints.

“The primary role of the control room will be to take up monsoon-related complaints, follow them up, coordinate and interact with the state government, civic corporation and other disaster control agencies. The objective of this control room is to avoid any inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists due to the several ongoing projects of MMRDA. The officials will keep a watch on unusual threats and the dangers that lie ahead,” stated a press release by MMRDA.

“The Mumbai Monorail will be monitored separately from its 24x7 central control room (OCC) at Wadala depot,” it added.

MMRDA officials says that some of the most vital jobs would be to ensure that barricades are proper and do not hinder motorists, the damaged roads are repaired, and dirt is removed from the streets.

SVR Srinivas, MMRDA commissioner, in order to prevent waterlogging, has directed contractors to install water pumps where there is no connectivity at drains and reservoirs.

BMC being ruled by Shiv Sena for decades always saw MMRDA as a rival, as it is a department of the state, which was ruled by the Congress-NCP for many years. As the three parties have now come together, this is an attempt to build coordination between the two agencies.