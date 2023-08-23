Recent faculty recruitment fair, as per norms: MNNIT-Allahabad teachers assn

The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Teachers’ Association has flayed the agitation by a section of teachers alleging anomalies in the recently held teachers’ recruitment process.

The MNNIT-Allahabad campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

Led by its president Animesh Kumar Ojha, the MNNIT Teachers’ Association called the recruitment process as ‘free and fair’.

In a communique issued on Wednesday, the Association claimed that in the past few days, some faculty members of MNNIT-Allahabad created an ‘interim teachers’ association’ and falsely propagated that the rules had been ignored in the recently held recruitment process.

Dozens of affected teachers who were not selected in the recently held faculty recruitment exercise of MNNIT for the posts of associate professors and professors, continued with their demonstration on MNNIT campus on Wednesday too. They also objected to the MNNIT director calling affected present assistant professors for talks but not the affected associate professors.

The communique read “...the qualifications of the selected faculty members were also questioned which bears no truth. Due to this, there is huge dissatisfaction prevailing among the selected faculty members because of the false propaganda going on for the last many days. In this context, the Teachers Association of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad clarifies that faculty members have been selected through a transparent process as per rules.”

In addition to this, the teachers’ association is making all possible efforts for the selection of faculty members who could not be selected in the past recruitment. In this regard, the teachers’ association has appealed to the competent authority for consideration of their candidature in upcoming recruitment, it added.

After the discussion of the faculty members with the MNNIT director, applications for the recruitment of teachers in the institute have been invited under the rolling advertisement. The last date of this rolling advertisement has been kept as September 3, 2023. The director has also assured that the selection process under this rolling release will be completed soon as per the rules, the communique read.

Meanwhile, the teachers’ association led by Sanjeev Rai as president, said that the former office-bearers of the ousted union have sent an ‘illegal letter’ to the media institutions by taking advantage of access to the institution administration. “This is totally unethical, and the president of the Interim Teachers Association has appealed to the media not to take cognizance of it, he added.

Alleging irregularities in the recent faculty recruitment process at MNNIT, a group of women teachers and wives of male teachers had staged a protest at the director’s residence on August 13. Several male teachers of the institute had also stood nearby as the demonstration continued till late in the night.

Concerned about a potential law and order situation, the institute administration had called in the police, including women personnel, to the scene to maintain peace.

The protesting teachers, who had been demonstrating on the institute campus since August 12, have claimed that proper procedures were not followed during the recruitment of associate professors and professors. As a result, despite meeting all the required criteria, their applications were rejected. Numerous faculty members of the institute had submitted applications for these positions.

The demonstrators also alleged that several positions were left unfilled under the category of “NFS” (None Found Suitable), even when candidates fulfilled the eligibility criteria. They demanded access to the recommendations provided by the experts who were part of the selection committee that interviewed them. Furthermore, they asserted that the reservation roster was disregarded during the recruitment process.