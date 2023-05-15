Yuva Sangam Program: Exchange prog to expose MNNIT, IIT- Palakkad students to host state’s culture

The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad has joined hands with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Palakkad (Kerala) under the Yuva Sangam programme.

The MNNIT campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

As part of this initiative, a team of students from MNNIT-Allahabad will visit IIT-Palakkad from May 27 to June 8, even as a group of students from IIT-Palakkad will visit MNNIT-Allahabad from May 26 to May 31, Prof Ravi Prakash Tiwari, acting director, MNNIT said.

The Yuva Sangam programme is being implemented under the ambitious ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ scheme of the government of India aimed at helping students know and understand the culture and customs of other states of India.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Prof Tiwari said that this exchange programme is being organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the youth can get acquainted with the culture and customs of India.

The programme will focus on organising exposure tours for the youth. It seeks to provide a comprehensive experience of various aspects of life, development sites, recent achievements, and youth engagement in the host state, he explained.

A group of 45 students and four teachers from IIT-Palakkad, Kerala, will reach MNNIIT-Allahabad on May 26. During the Yuva Sangam event, MNNIT-Allahabad and IIT -Palakkad will share best practices with students from Kerala to foster a sustained and structured exchange in culture, traditions, tourism, and even cuisine.

The group of 45 students from MNNIT-Allahabad will be seen off by the institute’s director by showing them the green flag. The team of students going to IIT-Palakkad includes three girl students and 42 boys, four teachers, and one member of the media cell of the Institute. The nodal officer of Yuva Sangam Phase-2 is Rajesh Tripathi, associate professor, department of computer science and engineering.

