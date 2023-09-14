Mock Drill GANDIV-V: 45 ‘terrorists’ neutralised, several ‘arrested’ in joint op by NSG, U.P. ATS, & Lucknow Police

LUCKNOW In a mock drill titled ‘GANDIV-V,’ held over Wednesday and Thursday, as many as 45 “terrorists” were “neutralised,” while several others were “arrested” by the black commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) in a joint operation with the U.P. Anti-Terror Squad and Lucknow police teams at eight high-security locations in Lucknow. These locations included Vidhan Bhawan, Lok Bhawan, and the Airport, according to U.P. Police Special Director General (Special DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who held a press conference on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath observed the counter-terror joint mock drill called ‘Gandiv-V’ (HT Photo)

“In total, 45 ‘terrorists’ were ‘neutralised,’ with 13 ‘gunned down’ by the NSG, 18 by the U.P. Police, and four by the Lucknow Police, at eight locations in Lucknow where the simulated attacks occurred,” stated a press release from the U.P. Police. The security drills were carried out at Lok Bhawan, Vidhan Bhawan, the Signature building of the U.P. Police headquarters, Charbagh railway station, Alambagh bus stand, a five-star hotel in Gomti Nagar, a mall in Gomti Nagar extension, and a mall in Golf City on Shaheed Path.

The press release explained that this large-scale “rescue operation” was part of a two-day mock drill exercise conducted in several high-security and public places in Lucknow. The drills, collectively titled ‘GANDIV-V,’ were organised by the state administration, various units of the U.P. Police, and the NSG to prepare for potential terrorist incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath observed the counter-terror joint mock drill called ‘Gandiv-V’ conducted by the National Security Guard (NSG) and U.P. Police at the police headquarters on Thursday. CM Yogi also inspected the preparations for various surgical operations in the fifth edition of the annual exercise conducted by the NSG.

Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, provided details, stating that at least 25 people who were “held hostage” inside the mall near Shaheed Path, close to Ekana International Stadium, were rescued from the terrorists after they entered the mall from the multi-level parking area in the evening. Similarly, two “terrorists” were “gunned down” in the premises of Vidhan Bhawan, while one was arrested, and five were apprehended in Lok Bhawan during a separate mock drill rescue operation related to a terrorist attack in Lucknow.

Additionally, a simulated blast occurred in Vidhan Bhavan in the early hours of Thursday. As part of the mock drill, the ATS Control Room received information about a bomb blast within the premises. The ATS Uttar Pradesh commando team swiftly reached the incident site and, after coordinating with the local police, secured the area and initiated a search process by cordoning it off. Despite using smoke candles and chili bombs, the terrorists did not surrender. Subsequently, the NSG took over, using an Indian Air Force MI helicopter to access the main hall through the roof and eliminate the remaining terrorists.

Hostage situations & bomb blasts occurred in two malls and at police HQ

“During its two-day exercise, the NSG dealt with scenarios such as terrorist attacks, hostage situations, fire incidents, and bomb blasts in public places such as malls, airports, bus depots, and high-security locations like police headquarters, Lok Bhawan, and Vidhan Bhawan,” noted the Special DG in a press statement.

Snipers were also deployed at nearby high-rise buildings when the terrorists entered Hotel Taj and took several guests hostage. At Palassio Mall, individuals injured in a bomb blast were transported to the hospital. In the early hours at gate 3 of the Police HQ, a bomb blast was reported, resulting in five ATS commandos being injured. The NSG team took control of the situation during the mock drill, eliminating at least 18 “terrorists.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON