Modi likely to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera

Jammu Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Nowshera sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with the men in ‘Olive Green’ on Thursday. Modi’s visit comes amid a protracted encounter in Nar Khas forests in Poonch district, where India lost nine soldiers, including two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), within a span of four days in October. In October alone, the army lost 11 soldiers south of Pir Panjal.

It will be the PM’s second visit to the Rajouri since 2019 when he had celebrated Diwali with soldiers. “Though we await an official confirmation, PM Modi’s plan to celebrate Diwali with soldiers certainly boosts their morale,” said an army official on the condition of anonymity.

In recent months, there has been heightened terror activity, with the first major encounter taking place on August 6, a day after the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, when two terrorists were killed in the Pangai forest of Thanamandi area of Rajouri.

Army chief reaches Nowshera

Army chief General MM Naravane arrived in Nowshera on Wednesday, his second visit within 16 days to the region since the Poonch encounter began on October 11.

“The army chief reached Nowshera around 2.30pm on Wednesday. He interacted with the senior officers and soldiers,” said a Defence official. On his previous trip to Poonch on October 19, he had reviewed the ongoing encounter with top commanders.

General MM Naravane carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in Jammu Region. The COAS was also briefed by the commanders on ground on the prevailing security situation along the LoC.