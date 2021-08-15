Modi should announce repeal of farm laws on I-Day: Selja

Haryana Congress’s state president Kumari Selja on Saturday said PM Narendra Modi should announce a repeal of three farm laws on August 15 that has propelled the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

“He should give this gift to the countrymen from the Red Fort during his Independence Day speech,” she said in Ambala. She hit out at the ruling BJP and RSS for doing politics by organising Tiranga Yatra in state.

The former Ambala MP was here to honour around 50 freedom fighters and their families at a party event in Aggarwal Bhawan. She vowed for a national movement by the families of freedom fighters and the party to get rid of the BJP rule.

“Along with the brave fighters, Congress played an important role in the freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest hero of the anti-imperialist fight and the BJP and RSS have no role to play in it. Now they are trying to rewrite history,” Selja said.

Congress MLA from Mullana constituency, Varun Chaudhary backed her and said, “Like the colonialists, the BJP government is not ready to listen to the countrymen and is refusing to even acknowledge their problems.”