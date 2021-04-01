Mohali: 8 Aerocity allottees challaned for keeping construction material on roads

Acting tough, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started levying a challan of ₹2,500 each for keeping construction material on the roads, damaging them, and obstructing traffic.

On Wednesday, eight allottees in Aerocity were challaned for the offence.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said, “The orders for challaning violators were issued by the chief administrator of GMADA. Initially, we will give a warning to remove the material from the roads within four days, failing which challans of ₹2,500 each will be issued. GMADA will also be confiscating the material and entire transporting charges will be borne by the allottees.”

He further said, “We issued several warnings in Aerocity, but they were not adhering to it. The violators have to pay the fine along with the water bill.”

As per the norm, a truck should not carry more than 4,000 bricks and 250 cubic feet of construction material, lest the overloaded trucks should damage the roads.

The chief coordinator of the Aerocity Resident Coordination Committee, Vinod Kumar, said, “We are receiving lots of complaints from residents of encroachments on the roads by allottees constructing houses or other commercial projects. They are damaging roads and even hindering traffic. It is a good move by GMADA and we urge them not to follow pick and choose policy.”

Provide toilets before constructing building: GMADA

In an effort to stop open defecation, GMADA has made it mandatory to provide toilets for the labourers before the construction of a building in any urban area begins.

The orders in this regard were issued after there were several complaints from residents of Aerocity of labourers defecating in the open. The orders stated that any plot owner, who wishes to construct a building, will get temporary sewer connection along with water connection. The owners have to give in writing that they are constructing toilets, failing which action will be taken against them.