Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Mohali admn bans use of laser lights near airport

Mohali admn bans use of laser lights near airport

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 15, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Mohali district magistrate Ashika Jain on Wednesday imposed a ban on the use of laser lights/strong beam lights within a radius of 5 nautical miles around Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

District magistrate Ashika Jain on Wednesday imposed a ban on the use of laser lights/strong beam lights within a radius of 5 nautical miles around Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali.

Reflection of these lights attracted attention of pilots during landing of aircraft, increasing the risk of accidents, said the Mohali district magistrate’s order. (HT Photo)

Jain said locals had been using laser lights or strong beam lights during wedding functions in the restricted area of the airfield. Reflection of these lights attracted attention of pilots during landing of aircraft, increasing the risk of accidents.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
district magistrate
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP