Mohali admn bans use of laser lights near airport

District magistrate Ashika Jain on Wednesday imposed a ban on the use of laser lights/strong beam lights within a radius of 5 nautical miles around Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali.

Reflection of these lights attracted attention of pilots during landing of aircraft, increasing the risk of accidents, said the Mohali district magistrate’s order. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jain said locals had been using laser lights or strong beam lights during wedding functions in the restricted area of the airfield. Reflection of these lights attracted attention of pilots during landing of aircraft, increasing the risk of accidents.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON