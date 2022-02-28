Home / Cities / Others / Mohali | Another cheating case against GBP Group
others

Mohali | Another cheating case against GBP Group

Following the complaint of a Mohali resident alleging company’s failure to hand over the possession of a commercial unit at its Centrum project at Zirakpur, police registered a case against the GBP group
Zirakpur police booked the GBP Group under a cheating case. (HT Fil)
Zirakpur police booked the GBP Group under a cheating case. (HT Fil)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 02:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for failing to hand over the possession of a commercial unit at its Centrum project at Zirakpur.

The complainant, Ravinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, had complained to the police that he paid the realty firm 1.25 crore in 2017, following assurance of possession in three years. But neither was the project completed nor was his money returned.

Following his complaint, the Zirakpur police have registered a case against the group’s owners – Pradeep Gupta, Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta – under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The group’s promoters have been booked in several cases since they left the country, leaving in lurch over 2,500 people who have invested nearly 1,500 crore in their multiple residential and commercial projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out