Mohali: Major terror plot foiled with arrest of 4 Bishnoi gang operatives

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police, along with Mohali police, foiled a major terror plot with the arrest of four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an encounter on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway. A total of seven .32-calibre pistols and 70 live cartridges were recovered from the accused, identified as Harvinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Mohammad Samir and Rohit Sharma, all hailing from Rajpura, Patiala. (HT Photo)

Two of the accused were injured in a shootout near Steel Strips Towers on Wednesday after they opened fire at the cops in a bid to escape.

A total of seven .32-calibre pistols and 70 live cartridges were recovered from the accused, identified as Harvinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Mohammad Samir and Rohit Sharma, all hailing from Rajpura, Patiala.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “Preliminary probe has revealed that the arrested persons were acting on the instructions of their foreign-based handler and were planning targeted attacks in the tricity and Patiala region.”

AGTF ADGP Promod Ban said, “Specific intelligence inputs were received indicating the presence of the operatives in a house located along the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway. Acting swiftly, joint police teams of AGTF and Mohali police, led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, cordoned off the area.”

He added, “When the teams attempted to apprehend the accused, the suspects opened fire at the police party, with bullets striking the bulletproof jackets of head constable Gagandeep Singh and constable Gulab Singh. In retaliatory fire, suspects Harvinder Singh and Mohammad Samir sustained bullet injuries. They were subsequently overpowered, along with the remaining two accused.”

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans said, “All four arrested individuals have criminal history. Further probe is ongoing to identify other operatives of this module.”

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at the Dera Bassi police station.

Chasing down gangsters

November 13: Two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were nabbed after a gunfight near the Ghaggar bridge on the Ambala-Dera Bassi highway, sustaining bullet injuries in the process.

November 10: An aide of gangster Lucky Patial, Ranbir Singh Rana, was injured and arrested following a police encounter with the CIA staff on Bhukhdi Road in Kharar.

June 15: A wanted gangster, Sandeep Kumar, was injured and arrested after a brief shootout with police near the Mohali SSP office complex.