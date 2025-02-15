Mohali: Zirakpur police book two men for rape

Zirakpur police have booked two men in separate cases for raping two women under the false promise of marriage. No arrest has been made in both cases so far. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first case, police lodged an FIR under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the BNS against Saurav, a resident of Ambala Cantt, for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman multiple times.

In another case, a 23-year-old woman accused Panipat resident Sunil Kumar of establishing physical relations with her after assuring to marry her, but later backtracking from his promise. The accused, Sunil Kumar, was also booked under Section 69 of the BNS. No arrest has been made in both cases so far.