Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Zirakpur police book two men for rape

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 15, 2025 09:48 AM IST

In the first case, Zirakpur police lodged an FIR under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the BNS against Saurav, a resident of Ambala Cantt, for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman multiple times

Zirakpur police have booked two men in separate cases for raping two women under the false promise of marriage.

No arrest has been made in both cases so far. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
No arrest has been made in both cases so far. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first case, police lodged an FIR under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the BNS against Saurav, a resident of Ambala Cantt, for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman multiple times.

In another case, a 23-year-old woman accused Panipat resident Sunil Kumar of establishing physical relations with her after assuring to marry her, but later backtracking from his promise. The accused, Sunil Kumar, was also booked under Section 69 of the BNS. No arrest has been made in both cases so far.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On