Mohali’s Mullanpur stadium named after Maharaja Yadavindra Singh

The Patiala royal, father of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, had played a test match for India in 1934
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 02:07 AM IST
The cricket stadium at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, is expected to be ready by year end. (HT File Photo)

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium under construction at Mullanpur has been named Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium.

In the PCA annual general body meeting held at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, the decision was unanimously approved. PCA president Rajinder Gupta chaired the meeting and lauded the efforts of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh as a test cricketer and administrator.

Patiala royal late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who was the father of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, had played a test match for India in 1934. The nomenclature was announced last year by the PCA president.

The house resolved to complete the Mullanpur stadium within this year and constituted a new stadium construction committee. In addition to this, justice HS Bhalla was appointed as the ombudsman-cum-ethics officer of the PCA. It was also approved that all PCA affiliated districts will be equal and the concept of minor and major districts was abolished.

