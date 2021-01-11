Mohammadwadi residents form citizens’ forum to tackle water crisis
PUNE At least 10,000 residents of the Mohammadwadi suburb in eastern Pune are facing their worst water crisis yet.
Sixteen residential societies don’t have any “official” water supply and are completely dependent on private water tankers.
The residents of Mohammadwadi have now formed the Anandvan Parisar Residents Forum (APRF) to press for civic amenities in the area commensurate with the property taxes being paid.
Two public water tanks constructed opposite the Dorabjee Heritage mall are now abandoned, a spot for selfie seekers, if at all.
The water tanks were constructed to solve water crisis in Mohamadwadi, but seem to be have been forgotten by the PMC.
APRF co-founder Nitin Bokey, who has been spearheading the empowerment mission, said, “PMC has failed to provide water to residents and Mohammadwadi has been neglected all these years. We have huge monthly water bills to pay and citizens are suffering due to PMC apathy despite regular taxes being paid. The forum will raise its voice against the water injustice in Mohammadwadi and will ensure that PMC discharges its duty towards citizens.”
Danish Shaikh, a resident of Imperial Housing Society, said, “We have been demanding round-the-clock water supply for the area for the past many years. We will take up the water issue through our citizens’ forum. Currently, water is being bought in private at high prices, despite us paying taxes. PMC must wake up to the reality and discharge its duty.”
PMC’s water supply department chief, superintendent Aniruddha Pawaskar, said, “We have been supplying water regularly to Mohammadwadi. There is a water problem at some places in the area and we will try to resolve that issue.”
