Monsoon breaks pause in Delhi, but IMD says respite short-lived

Marking an end to the 10-day-long dry spell, light rain hit the national capital on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the city may get another “intense” spell of rain on Saturday. However, it added that the respite may be short-lived as another short dry spell is likely over the last week of August.

Delhi last received showers on August 8, recording 15.4 mm rainfall. Weather officials said that for northwest India including Delhi, the monsoon entered a break phase on August 9, which continued till August 19. This was the longest monsoon pause during August since 2017. Unlike July, which received surplus rainfall (507.1 mm), August has so far received only 74.2 mm rainfall. The normal rainfall for August, usually the month when Delhi receives heavy rain, is 247.7 mm.

An orange alert has been issued considering a ‘moderate’ spell of rainfall on Saturday that may inundate low-lying areas across the city. “The monsoon trough has reached Delhi and rain activity is likely to intensify on August 21. The good spell is also likely to lead to a significant drop in the mercury. Light rainfall and thunder activity may continue in parts of the city till at least August 23,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

According to IMD records, on Friday, the Safdarjung observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, received 11mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The Lodhi Road weather station received 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period. Palam weather station recorded 6.4 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. Ridge and Ayanagar stations received 2 mm and 1 mm rain, respectively.

Explaining the reason behind the dry spells this monsoon, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a private forecaster. said usually every monsoon, four to five weather systems are formed over the Bay of Bengal, which travel to different parts of the country inducing rain. “This season only two significant weather systems have been formed and hence the dry spells in some parts of the country,” he said.

The rain cooled the city bringing respite from sultry weather conditions with the maximum temperature being recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average and the minimum temperature at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 97% and 70%.

