Brace for rain, says IMD as southwest monsoon enters East U.P.

LUCKNOW It’s time to brace for rainy days as the southwest monsoon entered east Uttar Pradesh on Friday. As the monsoon has reached Siddharth Nagar, conditions are now favourable for its further advancement in other parts of the state in the next 48 hours, according to the IMD bulletin.

Monsoon is likely to hit the state by June 26-27. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, the southwest monsoon arrived a little late in East U.P. as it normally enters the region by June 18 and reaches Lucknow by June 21. However, the monsoon current weakened due to cyclone Biparjoy and arrived five days late. Monsoon is likely to hit the state by June 26-27.

The met department has predicted that rain/thundershower is very likely at a few places over West UP and East UP. They have also issued warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over the state in the next 24 hours.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards afternoon/ evening with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be 38 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. On Friday, day and night temperatures in Lucknow was recorded at 37.6 and 27.4 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON