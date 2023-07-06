Monsoon in U.P.: Kannauj receives 261% excess rainfall; several other dists record surplus

LUCKNOW Going by the rain spells in the past week, it seems that the monsoon has hit Uttar Pradesh with full force. As many as 36 districts in the state have received either normal or much more than normal rainfall in the state. Kannauj alone has recorded 261% excess rainfall during this monsoon season. The district recorded 312.7 mm rain against the normal 86.7 mm. So far, U.P. has recorded 6% excess rainfall.

So far, U.P. has recorded 6% excess rainfall.

Due to intense rain spells, cities like Mahoba, Etah, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Mainpuri have recorded a surplus of about 180%. Sample this -- Mahoba received 243.7 mm rain against normal 86.5 which is 182% surplus during the season beginning from June. Similarly, Etah recorded 156.7 mm rain against normal 64.3 mm, a surplus of 143%, Firozabad experienced 201.6 mm rainfall against normal 84.1 mm, a surplus of 140%.

Meanwhile, Hamirpur experienced 244.1 mm rain against normal 109.7 mm, an excess of 123%. Mainpuri too received 203.3 mm against normal 95.2 mm, with a 114% surplus. Also, Etawah got 132.1 mm rain against normal 63.6 mm, an excess of 108%.

At the other end of the spectrum are the district recording a rain deficit. For instance, Pilibhit recorded minus 72% rainfall as the district received 47.9 mm against normal 143.9 mm rain. Chandauli got 34.5 mm rain against normal 104.4, a deficit of 67%, Shamli received 30 mm rainfall against the normal of 85.6 mm, recording a 65% rain deficit. Likewise, Ghaziabad noted 25.1 mm rain against the normal of 67.4 mm, taking the rain deficit to 63%. Besides, Amroha got 51.8 mm rain against 124.5 normal, making the deficit to be 58%. Lastly, Gautam Budh Nagar got 29.5 mm rain against 67.3 mm normal, the deficit being 56%.

