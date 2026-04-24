Moradabad man bludgeons wife to death over gym dispute

A scrap trader allegedly killed his wife following ongoing disputes over her visiting a gym in the Katghar police station area of Moradabad district. He later tried to portray the incident as an accident, but discrepancies at the scene raised suspicion, leading to his arrest and eventual confession, said police on Thursday.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, the accused allegedly placed the body on the bed and waited for hours before alerting authorities. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The incident occurred on Wednesday near Double Phatak in the Tower Lane locality, where Shobhit Gupta lived with his wife, Poonam Gupta (35), and their young daughter. Police said the couple had been married for about ten years. Poonam, a native of Beldaran in Rampur district, regularly went to a gym for exercise—something her husband strongly opposed, police said.

Police said that, according to information, on Wednesday morning, Poonam returned home from the gym around 10 am, reportedly triggering another argument between the couple. Their daughter had already left for school at the time. During the altercation, Shobhit allegedly lost his temper and struck Poonam on the head with a heavy metal handle used for opening shop shutters, killing her on the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} In an attempt to cover up the crime, the accused allegedly placed the body on the bed and waited for hours before alerting authorities. Around 6 pm, he called the police emergency number and an ambulance, claiming that his wife had accidentally fallen at home and sustained serious injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an attempt to cover up the crime, the accused allegedly placed the body on the bed and waited for hours before alerting authorities. Around 6 pm, he called the police emergency number and an ambulance, claiming that his wife had accidentally fallen at home and sustained serious injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, when police arrived, they found Poonam’s body on the bed with a severe head injury, which raised suspicion. Shobhit was taken into custody, and during sustained questioning, he confessed to killing his wife. He told investigators that he had repeatedly objected to her going to the gym, but she continued, leading to frequent arguments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, when police arrived, they found Poonam’s body on the bed with a severe head injury, which raised suspicion. Shobhit was taken into custody, and during sustained questioning, he confessed to killing his wife. He told investigators that he had repeatedly objected to her going to the gym, but she continued, leading to frequent arguments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that the accused has been detained and is being interrogated. He added that a formal case will be registered based on a complaint from the victim’s family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that the accused has been detained and is being interrogated. He added that a formal case will be registered based on a complaint from the victim’s family. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused also misled his daughter about her mother’s whereabouts, fed her, and put her to sleep in another room, while the body remained in the house. He contacted the police only in the evening, attempting to portray the incident as an accident.

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