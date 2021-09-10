More Class 4-8 students in attendance than Class 9-12 pupils in Haryana govt schools

After the Haryana government reopened schools for students from Classes 4 to 12, a total of 58% pupils studying in government schools in Class 4-8 and 46% in Class 9-12 attended classes on Wednesday, Haryana school education department officials said on Thursday.

As many as 1.80 lakh students in Class 9-12 and 3.19 lakh students in Class 4-8 came to school.

In Class 9-12 category, 73% students went to school in Jhajjar, followed by 70% in Rewari and 65% in Rohtak. Only 1% students visited government schools in Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home bastion Karnal and 12% in Nuh.

However, in Class 4-8 category, 94% students attended classes in Jhajjar, 88% in Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal’s home district Yamunanagar, and 86% in Jind. Total 3% students attended classes in Karnal, 14 % in Nuh and 29% in Palwal.

Karnal district elementary education officer Rajpal said they were unable to upload the attendance data on the government portal as the state government has suspended internet services in district.

“Most school authorities have failed to upload the data. Students are coming to schools and farmers are not stopping anyone. The exact figures will be revealed once internet services resume in district,” he added.