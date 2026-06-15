Most of Gurugram’s 29 Smart Water ATMs lie defunct, residents allege

Launched in 2018 to provide clean drinking water at subsidised rates, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)’s 29 Smart Water ATMs have largely fallen into disrepair, with most units lying defunct across the city. A defunct Smart Water ATM in Sector 47, seen on June 11. (HT)

Strategically located in markets and other high-footfall areas, the water ATMs were installed to provide residents with access to safe drinking water at subsidised rates, with users charged ₹2 for 250 ml, ₹3 for 1 litre, and ₹10 for 20 litres.

According to residents, the water ATMs, including those at sectors 14, 31, 46, 47 and 56 and Hero Honda Chowk, have remained defunct, with no water supply available from the units.

Savita Devi, a resident of Sector 46, said the water ATM installed in her area has never been operational since it was installed. “From what I can remember, the unit has been lying defunct, defeating the very purpose of the initiative. At times, it feels as though they were installed more for displaying advertisements than for serving the public,” she alleged.

The water ATM near Hero Honda Chowk, almost a kilometre away from the MCG office, has been lying defunct. According to residents, a similar situation exists at the Sector 31 market, where a water ATM installed nearly four years ago has reportedly never been operational.

“Not even a single drop of water has ever come out of the machine. It is just gathering dust,” said B.S. Yadav, RWA president of Sector 31.

When approached, MCG officials said the water ATM project was implemented largely through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, rather than a solo MCG initiative, with advertisements allowed on the three sides of the ATM unit.

Responding to concerns, Anju Bala, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) at the MCG, said that technical issues, including faults in water meters and other operational components, “occasionally affect the functioning of the units”.

“There are instances when the water meters develop technical problems, which can disrupt the supply of water from the ATMs. We will get the affected units inspected and ensure that necessary repairs are carried out at the earliest,” she said.