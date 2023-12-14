Mother-daughter among 3 mowed down by speeding train in Assam’s Bongaigaon: Cops

A 38-year-old woman and her daughter were among three people killed in Assam’s Bongaigaon district after they were mowed down by a speeding train while crossing the tracks, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night. Police have identified the deceased as Kalpana Barman, her 11-year-old daughter, and one other person named Munna, all residents of Nowapara No-2 village under Bongaigaon’s Bijni subdivision.

“They were returning home after attending some religious event in a nearby village. While crossing the railway tracks they were accidentally hit by a speeding train,” police said.

According to the railway officials, they were hit by 12510 Down Guwahati Bengaluru Express between Bongaigaon and Chaprakata railway station.

Police said that the locals informed them immediately after the incident following which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team and police team reached the spot.

The bodies were taken to a local government hospital and sent for postmortem, said police. RPF said an investigation into the matter has been launched.

