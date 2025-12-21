Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Motihari police announces cash reward on head of 100 criminals

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 06:25 pm IST

According to police, the list includes 17 accused in murder cases, 52 involved in liquor smuggling, 10 in robbery cases and eight booked under the Arms Act

The Motihari police on Saturday announced cash rewards on as many as 100 criminals, including the husband of the Motihari mayor, in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said.

Motihari police announces cash reward on head of 100 criminals
Motihari police announces cash reward on head of 100 criminals

Sharing details through a WhatsApp group comprising police personnel and media representatives in Motihari, East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Swarn Prabhat on Saturday late evening asked the listed criminals to surrender before courts within 10 days.

“Failing which, legal proceedings for the attachment of their properties will be initiated,” the SP said.

Among the 100 reward-bearing criminals, Deva Gupta — husband of Motihari mayor Priti Gupta — is carrying the highest cash reward of 1 lakh. Gupta, who is wanted in 28 cases, had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from the Motihari seat and lost to BJP’s Pramod Kumar. The reward amounts announced by the police range from 5,000 to 1 lakh, with the total reward money aggregating to 8.10 lakh.

According to police, the list includes 17 accused in murder cases, 52 involved in liquor smuggling, 10 in robbery cases, eight booked under the Arms Act, three accused of dacoity, two alleged land mafia members, and eight involved in other offences, including rape, theft, extortion and cases under the NDPS Act.

Among other prominent names on the list are Ranjit Gupta of Pipra Kothi, Rajesh Ram of Rajepur — identified as a liquor mafia operative — and Indal Bhagat of Muzaffarpur, an accused in a dacoity case carrying a reward of 20,000.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Motihari police announces cash reward on head of 100 criminals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Motihari police in Bihar’s East Champaran district have announced cash rewards for 100 criminals, including Deva Gupta, husband of the local mayor, with the highest reward of ₹1 lakh. The list features offenders involved in serious crimes, including murder and liquor smuggling, with rewards totaling ₹8.10 lakh. Authorities urge surrender within 10 days or face property attachment.