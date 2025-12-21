The Motihari police on Saturday announced cash rewards on as many as 100 criminals, including the husband of the Motihari mayor, in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said. Motihari police announces cash reward on head of 100 criminals

Sharing details through a WhatsApp group comprising police personnel and media representatives in Motihari, East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Swarn Prabhat on Saturday late evening asked the listed criminals to surrender before courts within 10 days.

“Failing which, legal proceedings for the attachment of their properties will be initiated,” the SP said.

Among the 100 reward-bearing criminals, Deva Gupta — husband of Motihari mayor Priti Gupta — is carrying the highest cash reward of ₹1 lakh. Gupta, who is wanted in 28 cases, had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from the Motihari seat and lost to BJP’s Pramod Kumar. The reward amounts announced by the police range from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh, with the total reward money aggregating to ₹8.10 lakh.

According to police, the list includes 17 accused in murder cases, 52 involved in liquor smuggling, 10 in robbery cases, eight booked under the Arms Act, three accused of dacoity, two alleged land mafia members, and eight involved in other offences, including rape, theft, extortion and cases under the NDPS Act.

Among other prominent names on the list are Ranjit Gupta of Pipra Kothi, Rajesh Ram of Rajepur — identified as a liquor mafia operative — and Indal Bhagat of Muzaffarpur, an accused in a dacoity case carrying a reward of ₹20,000.