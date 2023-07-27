MNNIT-NCC MoU to automate ‘A’ certificate exam

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad— and National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group Headquarters, Prayagraj, for the automation of the examination process of the NCC ‘A’ certificate at Prayagraj.

The MoU signing underway on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The agreement was signed by MNNIT director Prof Rama Shanker Verma and NCC Group Commander Brig KP Krishna Kumar, MNNIT officials said.

Under the guidance of assistant professor Lieutenant Divya Kumar of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at MNNIT-Allahabad, students have developed a technique that enables computerised operation of the examination for the NCC ‘A’ certificate. This technique, developed in approximately a year, incorporates computer vision and image processing methods, informed MNNIT director Prof Verma.

The NCC is the largest youth organisation in India and holds significant importance in shaping the character and discipline of Indian youth. The NCC ‘A’ Certificate examination covers 19 subjects, including personality development, leadership, map reading, weapons training and military history. Faculty members from the Army’s Permanent Instructors (PI) Staff and the NCC Officers in colleges jointly provide training to NCC cadets on fundamental aspects of the armed forces.

“With the newly developed technique, the NCC ‘A’ certificate examination process, conducted as an objective exam, will now have its answers recorded on an OMR sheet developed by MNNIT-Allahabad. This computer-based technique is so efficient that the result can be declared as early as the next day after the examination,” Prof Verma explained.

The MNNIT director congratulated Brigadier KP Krishna Kumar while delivering the software. He also mentioned that this technology transfer would facilitate collaboration between the institute and defence services.

Prof Verma expressed the Institute’s readiness to transfer such technologies to other organisations and Government institutions too. Furthermore, there are plans to utilize this technique for conducting the examinations of ‘B’ and ‘C’ Certificate of NCC too in the future.

During the event, a number of MNNIT officials including Prof LK Mishra, Dean (Academics), Prof Geetika, Dean (Resource Generation and International Affairs), Prof DK Yadav, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Registrar Ramesh Pandey and other deans were also present.

The software received appreciation from Col Ravindra Khatri, Commanding Officer of 1 UP (Uttar Pradesh) Technical Regiment of NCC.

