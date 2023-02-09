Movement of VVIPs, GIS & G20 guests to keep Lucknow airport bustling

LUCKNOW Officials of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will be on their toes for the next five days as VVIPs -- including the President, the Prime Minister, the home minister, G20 delegates, and GIS guests -- are expected to arrive in the state capital between February 10 and 15. During this period, the Lucknow airport will witness the landing of about 22 chartered flights and 30 other aircraft.

To ensure security of the VVIPs, two bullet-proof vehicles have been stationed at the airport. Due to security reasons, VVIPs will be brought out of the airport from a special exit dedicated for them. Besides, airport officials have brought in 2,100 cars on rent from several U.P. districts, Delhi, and Gurgaon to ferry important guests.

Ahead of the GIS and G20 events, representatives from major industrial houses have already booked parking spaces for their aircraft. “Yes, we have received information about 22 chartered flights making a landing at the airport. This is not a big deal as we have seen such rush in the run-up to elections as well. We have the facility to accommodate these aircraft in three of our bay areas,” said an airport official.

In the wake of this heavy air traffic, passengers have been advised to reach the airport early so they are able to catch their flight without hassle. Passengers may face traffic snarls on the airport route due to movement of VVIPs and security checks.

However, airport officials refused to disclose the names of the industrial houses that have informed them about the arrival of their private aircraft. “The airport administration has information about the arrival of VVIPs -- including big industrialists -- but we can’t disclose their names for security purposes. All I can say is that they will be accorded a traditional welcome. We also have bulletproof cars for them. Visitor passes will not be issued during this period,” said the spokesperson of the Lucknow airport.

