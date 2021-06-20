MP Rita Joshi provides 29 O2 concentrators to hosps, CHCs in Prayagrjaj and Lucknow

With an aim to help upgrade medical facilities in the hinterland and help them gear up to meet the challenges of the predicted third wave of Covid-19, Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi sent off 19 oxygen concentrators meant for the community health centres (CHCs) located in trans-Yamuna region of the district from her home on Minto Road on Saturday. CMO-Prayagraj Dr Prabhakar Rai was also present on the occasion.

The MP informed that to help medical facilities to upgrade available resources for the forthcoming challenges, she had received 29 oxygen concentrators for Lucknow and Prayagraj through the support of Singapore citizens. She said that 10 of these oxygen concentrators had been provided to Railway Hospital located at Alambagh and Cantonment Hospital in Lucknow while the remaining 19 were on Saturday sent to Covid-19 treatment centres in the trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj including Ram Nagar, Manda, Chaka, Kaundhiara, Karchana, Koraon, Shankargarh and Jasra.

“The oxygen contractors are of different capacities including 15 litres, 10 litres and 7.5 litres. Most of these have double nozzles and so two patients can be benefitted from each machine,” she explained.

The CHCs of Ram Nagar and Manda have been provided two oxygen concentrators each (One 15 litre capacity and another of 10-litre capacity) while the CHC at Meja has been provided two oxygen concentrators of 7.5-litre capacity each.

Koraon, Jasra and Shankargarh CHCs each have been given two oxygen concentrators (one of 10 litres and another of 7.5-litre capacity) while the CHC at Chaka has also been provided two oxygen concentrators (one of 15-litre capacity and other of 7.5-litre capacity) even as Kaundiara CHC has got one 10 litre and two 7.5 litre oxygen concentrators, the MP shared.

One oxygen concentrator would remain with the CMO for use as per need, she added.

The MP said that she had adopted the Karchana CHC and for which she has given ₹25 lakh for its up-gradation from her MP fund. The MP said that she planned to further develop the CHCs and PHCs of her constituency area with help of CSR initiatives of various firms.