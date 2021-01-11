MPSC announces revised dates of examinations; Pune candidates happy

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the revised dates for the state civil service preliminary examination. The civil service prelim examination, scheduled on October 11, 2020, will now be conducted on March 14, 2021 (Sunday). The examination had been postponed after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

A circular was issued asking Maratha candidates to apply under open or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Vishnu Tangade, a candidate from Jalna district, has applied through EWS category. According to him, no matter what, exams should be held. “I am relieved to know that MPSC is going to conduct the exams. Lakhs of candidates had been looking forward to this. Supreme Court has said that it will hear Maratha reservation case on daily basis. I am hopeful that till the date of examination we will have some definitive answer on the Maratha reservation issue. We don’t want to take the right of other EWS candidates,” Tangade said.

Nayan Rathod, who has applied through the open category, said that it is important that the commission issues notification for 2021 examination as well. “This exam which will be held in March was due in 2020. So, the examination of 2021 is pending. After this exam is over, MPSC should issue the dates for the 2021 examination. It is essential for students who face attempt and age limitations,” Rathod.

Candidates have expressed happiness after the dates are declared. “We are happy that the exam will take place. MPSC should clear the doubt about 2021 examinations as well,” said Mahesh Gharbude, who has been preparing for the civil service examinations for last 3 years.

Experts think that it is essential for candidates to overcome worries and focus on the exam. “Candidates should focus only on the examination now. Notification for this exam was issued on December 2019. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 5, 2020. Almost a year after its original date, it is going to be conducted. Students should not worry about the results and the cut-offs. They should concentrate on revision and solving old question papers,” said Sachin Dhawale, director, Sachin Dhawale’s Maths & Reasoning Academy Pune.