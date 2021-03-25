MSBSHSE wants teachers vaccinated on priority ahead of HSC, SSC board exams

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), has sent a letter to the state government requesting that teachers be vaccinated on priority, ahead of the board examinations scheduled in April and May.

As per the board, there are 0.4 million teachers in the state and 10,000 teachers in Pune city.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE, “This letter aims at getting all teachers and staff at the board vaccinated as a priority. It will be helpful in smoothly conducting the examination. Many teachers have got vaccinated so far. Many will get the vaccine post April 1 as well,” said Patil.

He added that those teachers who are above the age of 45 years will get vaccinated after April 1.

“The letter aims at including other teachers who will be involved in the examination. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in the same school from where the students are enrolled,” said Patil.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district Mukhyadhyapak Sangh (headmaster’s association) said that there 20,000 teachers in Pune district.

“To conduct the examination smoothly, we will need all the human resources available. And hence, it is important to ensure that the teachers are vaccinated so that they are not at risk and the students are safe too,” said Gaikwad.

He added that the examination is a big challenge during Covid.

“Teachers are standing together to address this challenge. In order to do that smoothly, teachers should be given vaccination on priority,” said Gaikwad.

Earlier, state education minister, Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams will be conducted in the offline mode.

The minister had issued a list of standard operating procedures (SOP) highlighting that students should carry water bottles and sanitisers with them to the centres.