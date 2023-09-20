MUKHYAMANTRI KANYA SUMANGALA YOJANA: Prayagraj tops state in ensuring benefits for girls’ security, education

PRAYAGRAJ The district of Prayagraj has achieved a remarkable feat by outperforming all other districts in Uttar Pradesh in ensuring benefits under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana (MKSY) for the fiscal year 2022-23, as announced by district officials.

MKSY, initiated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019, aims to provide security and education opportunities to daughters of economically disadvantaged families, thereby shaping a brighter future for them.

District Probation Officer (DPO) of Prayagraj, Sarvjeet Singh, confirmed the outstanding achievement, stating, “Prayagraj has secured the first position in the recently released ranking of all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in implementing this scheme. This is the first time that Prayagraj has claimed the top spot in the MKSY implementation.”

In the fiscal year 2022-23 alone, a total of 59,635 girls benefited from this scheme in Prayagraj, making it the district with the highest number of beneficiaries covered. Similarly, in the fiscal years 2019-20 and 2021-22, 54,809 girls received benefits from the scheme in Prayagraj. For the upcoming financial year 2023-24, 6,538 girls from Prayagraj have already been selected under the scheme.

The annual ranking for the fiscal year 2022-23, issued by the state government, revealed that Unnao secured the second position, Varanasi claimed third place, while Hardoi and Fatehpur secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, among the 75 districts.

Unnao district selected 6,354 girls, Varanasi chose 6,125, Hardoi extended benefits to 56,023 girls, and Fatehpur reached out to 5,447 girls during this financial year.

Under the MKSY, girls from families with an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh receive ₹15,000 in six installments. The initiative aims to counteract the historical biases against women and girls resulting from social, religious, educational, and family circumstances, according to officials.

Societal issues such as female foeticide, an imbalanced sex ratio, child marriage, and negative attitudes towards girls within families have historically hindered women and girls from exercising their fundamental rights, including protection, health, and education.

In an effort to eliminate these disparities and prejudices, both government and non-government organizations have worked tirelessly in the past and present.

In addition to existing initiatives, Uttar Pradesh introduced this conditional cash transfer scheme to provide social security to female children while facilitating their development. This initiative ensures that girls have the opportunity to pursue higher education and employment.

Six Stages for MKSY Implementation:

Stage 1: A one-time payment of ₹2000 for girls born on or after 01/04/2019.

Stage 2: A one-time payment of ₹1000 for girls who have received full immunization and were not born before 01/04/2018.

Stage 3: A one-time payment of ₹2000 for girls enrolled in Standard 1 during the current academic year.

Stage 4: A one-time payment of ₹2000 for girls enrolled in Standard 6 during the current academic year.

Stage 5: A one-time payment of ₹3000 for girls enrolled in Standard 9 during the current academic year.

Stage 6: A one-time payment of ₹5000 for girls who have passed Standard 10/12 and have enrolled in a bachelor’s degree or at least a 2-year certified diploma course in the current academic year.

