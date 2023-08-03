Odisha rains: 3 dead so far; state on flood alert over rising Mahanadi water level

Three people died and several others were injured as heavy rainfall battered Odisha over the past few days, with a potential threat from flash floods also looming over hapless citizens in the coastal state of eastern India.

The state administration has deployed eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force, 13 of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and 23 from the fire services in 15 districts.

With 9-9.5 lakh cusec of flood water likely to cross Mundali barrage on the Mahanadi river near Cuttack today afternoon, officials said they are apprehending a medium-level flood in Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

The Special Relief Commissioner has asked collectors of all districts in the region to take precautionary measures and keep a close watch on weak embankments. The Baitarani River also breached the danger level at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district on Thursday, inundating dozens of villages.

Heavy rainfall has led to the swelling of water bodies in northern and western Odisha, with Brathmani, Baitarani, Jalaka, Bansadhara, Nagabali and Jhanjabati rivers in spate as the India Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall in the next 24 hours induced by low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

Collectors in 10 of the affected districts have ordered complete shutdown of all educational institutions. The higher education department also extended the timeline for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate courses in affected districts.

“We expect 9-9.5 lakh cusecs of flood water to pass river Mahanadi at Mundali by this evening. Tonight will be crucial for us. Floodwater is expected to reach Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri on Friday. There is a risk of small-to-medium scale flood,” said Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty, engineer-in-chief of water resources department.

Officials in the state revenue and disaster management departments said a 70-year-old woman in Keonjhar district died following a wall collapse following incessant rain, while two people were washed away in Jajpur district.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in certain areas of Cuttack in view of the heavy flow of water in Mahanadi river.