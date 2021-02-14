IND USA
BMC plans to accommodate 3K vendors. (HT File)
others

Mumbai civic body plans to utilise footpaths for food hubs

However, experts claimed that in a city like Mumbai, BMC should ensure that footpaths are not encroached further for such projects
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:57 AM IST

In a bid to create food hubs by setting up food trucks and stalls across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering to open up locations such as Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Worli sea face and Madh Island. The BMC plans to utilise the footpaths at these locations as food hubs between 6pm and 11 pm every day. BMC said the traffic movement on smaller streets will be diverted on alternate streets during the operational hours of these food trucks and stalls, if required.

However, experts claimed that in a city like Mumbai, BMC should ensure that footpaths are not encroached further for such projects.

BMC identified 65 locations to accommodate 3,331 vendors operating food trucks or stalls. The plan is an extension of BMC’s proposal to have food trucks across the city, for which it had prepared a draft policy last year. For the purpose, the BMC has reserved 200 crore for creating food hubs, beautification of footpaths and space below flyovers etc, in its 2021-22budget. State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray has also pushed for the idea and had announced that food trucks can boost the city’s tourism.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “We are not looking at congested streets but at Marine Drive, Mahim Beach, Manori Beach and Carter Road, where people gather to hangout. As per our policy, 10-12 trucks can sell different cuisines between 6pm and 11pm on the last lane near footpaths, only where the streets are big such as at Marine Drive. We will issue detailed standard operating procedures for this. Also, no traffic movement will be hindered as these food stalls will not be on the streets but on footpaths. This is just to provide people an option to eat and come quickly, and I do not think there should be any problem.”

Alternatively, several wards in the city are looking at small streets which the BMC can afford to shut between 6pm and 11pm. During this period, traffic will be diverted to alternate routes.

A ward officer from the western suburbs said, “Each ward is trying to have at least two locations, one on the east and the other on the west. We are also exploring spaces on smaller streets where traffic can be diverted daily for five hours, considering in suburbs it will be difficult to find streets where everything can coexist.”

Interestingly, BMC has in the past spoken about following the ‘pedestrian first’ policy. In the past three financial budgets, BMC has been allocating Rs50 crore-Rs100 crore for the beautifications and improvisation of footpaths in the city.

Experts said the plan is ideal but BMC should ensure that it does not come at the cost of the pedestrians’ walking space.

Dr Rohit Shinkre, from the Rachna Sansad Academy of Architecture, said, “I say we should welcome it if it serves the purpose of the unorganised sector who are street food vendors or stall owners. Considering 68% of the city’s workforce is in the unorganised sector, we need to have urban planning for them%. But it should also not be at the cost of pedestrians. We all know that MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) is an expert in the engineering aspect of infrastructure, but such policies will need better regulation of public space use and better understanding of socioeconomic significance of the informal sector. I am not saying we should not try new things, but the execution should be such that everything is accommodated. “

Vivek Pai, an urban transport planner, said the pedestrians should be consulted first before coming up with such plans.

“The plan is definitely good and we need such plans. But I feel BMC should involve all stakeholders including pedestrians, activists and corporators from all the wards before going ahead with the plan. Pedestrians should be the first involved because they will be the first one to be hit,” said Pai.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Hemdev, a Marine Drive resident said, “It is a welcome move considering the fact that we hope that the food will be affordable and there is no littering around or nuisance in the form of traffic jams at Marine Drive. Today, Marine Drive is one of the cleanest locations because it is hawker-free, and we hope its status remains the same, if there are any food hubs planned.”

