Mumbai civic body staffers abused, assaulted by Covid-positive woman, kin

The employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department were allegedly abused and assaulted by a Covid-positive woman and her relatives, when she was asked to get admitted to the isolation ward.

This is the second case in a week where BMC employees were assaulted by locals.​

BMC nurse Sony Amrut Gavli, 34, stated in her complaint that on Wednesday at 9am, when she was at the medical centre in Anand Nagar, Jogeshwari, she received a message on the WhatsApp group created by the Indian Council of Medical Research that a resident of Vikas Nagar had tested positive and that she should be contacted and taken to an isolation centre.

“At the time, Dr Neelam Nishad and three nurses, including me, were present at the Anand Nagar centre,” said Gavli.

At 11am, Gavli contacted the patient’s family about her report.

“On the directions of Dr Nishad, we went to Vikas Nagar for polio vaccination of kids. We were carrying out a vaccination camp, which two women visited without wearing masks,” said Gavli, adding that one of the women from the Covid-19 patient’s family abused them and said that they lied about the patient’s report. When Gavli and the three other nurses –Rekha Chincholi, Rajni Shinde and Roopa Uppar – asked her to calm down, she assaulted them. “She abused us and a man who was with the accused threatened us of lodging a police complaint,” added Gavli.

The medical team then approached Oshiwara police and registered a complaint against the patient, her kin and the unidentified man.

“We have detained the women and are investigating the matter based on the complaint filed by the BMC employees,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.