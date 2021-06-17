Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai cops nab 3 from Madhubani in murder case
others

Mumbai cops nab 3 from Madhubani in murder case

PATNA A Mumbai police team has arrested three persons from Madhubani district in connection with abduction and murder of a 23-year-old man whose body was found in a water tank in Maharashtra capital on June 6
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:45 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

A Mumbai police team has arrested three persons from Madhubani district in connection with abduction and murder of a 23-year-old man whose body was found in a water tank in Maharashtra capital on June 6.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Rajesh Mandal (23) from Bihar, was killed by his friend, who suspected him of having an illicit affair with his wife.

Madhubani superintendent of police Dr Satyaprakash said a six-member team of Mumbai police reached here on Tuesday evening and sought assistance to nab the three culprits, which was provided to them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP