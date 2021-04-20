Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai cyber police nabs engineer for duping using fake websites
others

Mumbai cyber police nabs engineer for duping using fake websites

Cyber police officers of Mumbai have arrested a computer engineer from Bihar for allegedly cheating dozens of people through around 160 fake websites
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:33 AM IST
HT Image

Cyber police officers of Mumbai have arrested a computer engineer from Bihar for allegedly cheating dozens of people through around 160 fake websites.

The websites, allegedly made by the accused Sonu Kumar Chaudhari, were used by online fraudsters to cheat people under the pretext of allotting them the dealerships of some companies, advancing loans and data entry jobs, said the police.

Chaudhari would charge 2 lakh for making a website. During his interrogation, he revealed that was doing so to make easy money, as during the lockdown, his computer solutions company had shut down and he was left unemployed. Chaudhari also owns a small firm, Mithila Info Software, which had to be shut during the lockdown. Hence, he decided to work for the online fraud groups, a police officer said.

Chaudhari holds a BTech degree and is currently pursuing an MTech course. He was arrested after the representatives of a tyre manufacturing giant approached the cyber police in January, alleging that their company’s fake website had been created, and under the pretext of allotting dealerships, people were being cheated through the website.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

300 cops on ground to enforce curbs in Dugri containment zone

Ludhiana MC restricts public entry in its offices

Submit details of late brother’s assets, composer Sajid told by Bombay HC

IELTS, coaching centres closed in Ludhiana

The police registered a first information report (FIR) and found some technical leads in the matter.

“We traced the suspect to Darbhanga, Bihar, and arrested him recently. Chaudhari admitted that he had created 15 similar websites and helped coding 150 others. For each fake website, he would get around 2 lakh,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Cyber, Rashmi Karandikar.

Around 50 lakh has been found from his bank account, the police said.

The police have seized Chaudhari’s phones, laptop, tabs and hard disk. They are analysing his phone call details and are looking for his partners, another Cyber police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP