Mumbai: Man tries to kill self at Virar station, rescued
Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers saved Kishore Kumar Nayak, a 32-year-old from Rourkela, Odisha, who allegedly attempted to kill himself by lying on railway tracks at Virar station on Wednesday evening. Praveen Yadav, senior inspector, RPF, and his staff jumped on the track and managed to pull Nayak out before the local train approached the platform. A video clip incident has gone viral on social media platforms.
Nayak, a labourer working for a scrap dealer in Virar (East), lost his mother last week and allegedly decided to end his life, said Yadav.
The CCTV footage shows Nayak jumping on the track, spreading a bedsheet and signalling the approaching train to run him over. The RPF team patrolling the area spotted him and pulled him up.
“We gave him water and pacified him. Then we took him to our office and counselled him. He told us about the emotional trauma he faced due to his mother’s death,” said a police officer. He was later allowed to leave after he assured the police that he would not make such attempts in future.
