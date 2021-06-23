Mumbai nurse on Covid-19 duty fights molester on train

A 28-year-old nurse, employed in a Covid-19 civic-run hospital in Mumbai, was allegedly molested by a man inside the ladies coach of a Virar-Dahanu MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) train late on Sunday night. He was nabbed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Dahanu Road station after the nurse raised an alarm.

“The complainant fought back the 22-year-old accused, Sukhram Jangu Ganva, and also retrieved her phone that he tried to snatch from her,” said senior inspector Yogesh Devre of Palghar GRP.

The woman had boarded the train at Virar, and when the local reached Vangaon station around 11.35pm, she was alone in the ladies compartment.

“The accused entered the coach through the vestibule while the complainant was on her phone and tried to snatch it. She fought back even and as the train approached the last station at Dahanu Road around 12.05am, raised an alarm and alerted the cops on platform number 4. The accused bit the woman on her hand and moved quickly through the vestibule but the GRP nabbed him from one of the coaches,” said Devre.

The accused hails from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, and works as a casual labourer on Western Railway projects.

“We have arrested Ganva under sections 354 (molestation) and 393 (attempt to robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 162 (entering ladies coach)and 137 (travelling without ticket)of the Indian Railway Act. He does not have a criminal record. The Palghar court on Monday remanded Ganva in police custody till Wednesday,” said Devre.