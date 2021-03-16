Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant
others

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

The trial in the case is pending before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) court for trial. Pujari’s gang members are already facing trial in the case
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)

Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Monday arrested gangster Ravi Pujari in an extortion case on the basis of a complaint by a property consultant.

The case was first registered with Kandivli police station and then transferred to the crime branch. The trial in the case is pending before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) court for trial. Pujari’s gang members are already facing trial in the case.

As per the prosecution, a Kandivli-based property consultant had approached the police, claiming that he had received threat calls from Pujari for taking up a redevelopment project of a housing society in Dindoshi.

The crime branch sought Pujari’s custody for 20 days. Pujari’s lawyer DS Manerkar objected to the plea, claiming that his client cannot be remanded for these many days. The defence also pleaded that the police had already questioned Pujari since February 22 and hence, the officers had enough time to question him. After hearing the arguments, the special court remanded Pujari to police custody till Saturday.

Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. On Monday, the special Mcoca court remanded him in judicial custody in the firing case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy

Court orders 15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago

Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance

Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP