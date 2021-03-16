Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Monday arrested gangster Ravi Pujari in an extortion case on the basis of a complaint by a property consultant.

The case was first registered with Kandivli police station and then transferred to the crime branch. The trial in the case is pending before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) court for trial. Pujari’s gang members are already facing trial in the case.

As per the prosecution, a Kandivli-based property consultant had approached the police, claiming that he had received threat calls from Pujari for taking up a redevelopment project of a housing society in Dindoshi.

The crime branch sought Pujari’s custody for 20 days. Pujari’s lawyer DS Manerkar objected to the plea, claiming that his client cannot be remanded for these many days. The defence also pleaded that the police had already questioned Pujari since February 22 and hence, the officers had enough time to question him. After hearing the arguments, the special court remanded Pujari to police custody till Saturday.

Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. On Monday, the special Mcoca court remanded him in judicial custody in the firing case.