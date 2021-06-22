Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai traffic cops recover 17 lakh pending fines
others

Mumbai traffic cops recover 17 lakh pending fines

The latest approach of the Mumbai traffic police to send their personnel to the doorstep of violators for the recovery of pending e-challan dues seems to be working, as the force has managed to collect fines worth ₹17 lakh in a week
By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:20 AM IST
HT Image

The latest approach of the Mumbai traffic police to send their personnel to the doorstep of violators for the recovery of pending e-challan dues seems to be working, as the force has managed to collect fines worth 17 lakh in a week.

Police officers said that on June 19, Borivli and Mankhurd police stations recovered sums of about 5 lakh, marking the highest per day collection.

“We have started the drive by sending police personnel door to door for the past one week,” said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Pravin Padwal.

He said there was a backlog of 2.9 million unpaid fines imposed as e-challans for various traffic violations, totalling to 315 crore, for which the traffic police had set up a separate call centre to recover the dues from motorists.

According to traffic police, teams of constables have been asked to visit the addresses of violators who have not paid e-challans of more than 5,000.

Kishore Shinde, police inspector in-charge of Mankhurd traffic chowkie, said that despite being understaffed, they have deployed three constables for verification of addresses of traffic violators and visiting the houses of these violators wearing body camera.

“We sort out addresses and issue a notice to pay up the fine amount. There are several addresses where the vehicle owners have moved out or have meddled with the number plates to mislead the traffic officers and cameras,” said Shinde.

In a week, Mankhurd traffic officers have visited at least 38 houses and delivered the notices.

“We have collected fines over 2 lakh and intend to collect more as many violators have asked us to allow them to pay the fine in installments,” added Shinde.

Officers urge violators to pay the fines as they would later be liable for prosecution and may have to pay a higher amount as the traffic charges interest on the unpaid dues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP