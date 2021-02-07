Mumbai: Two brothers on motorcycle die in a hit-and-run in Vashi

Two brothers on a motorcycle died after a speeding car hit their vehicles on the Palm Beach Road in Vashi, on Sunday morning.

The victims Akshay Gamre, 29 and Sanket Gamre, 35, both are residents of Borivli.

Followed by the incident, the APMC police have registered a case against the unknown driver of the car under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for rash driving, causing death by negligence, under sections of Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

As per the police records, the man who drove the car fled from the spot immediately, after the incident. Both the vehicles were damaged in the incident. The police have seized the car after the incident, for further investigation.

“The duo on the motorcycle was crossing the road when the speeding car hit the motorcycle. They both died on the spot. We identified Akshay with the help of his license. Later his father was called for the identification of the duo,” said Nandkishor Patil, constable, APMC police station.

“We have seized the car and based on that we will find out the owner of the vehicle,” said Patil.