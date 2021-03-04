Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband

Manor police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old woman constable deployed with the traffic police, an associate of a senior inspector and three others for allegedly killing the constable’s husband.

The accused have been identified as Snehal Patil, Vikas Pashte, 30, an aide to the senior inspector in-charge; Swapnil Govari, an outsourcing agent with MSEDCL; Avinash Bhoir, electrician and Vishal Patil, a security guard.

According to police, Patil allegedly gave ₹2.50 lakh contract to Govari, Bhoir and Vishal to kill her husband Pundalik Patil, 35, an autorickshaw driver she was in a relationship with Pashte.

Dattatray Patil, superintendent, Palghar police, said, “On February 17, night, as per the plan, the three accused hired Pundalik’s autorickshaw. After they reached Dhekale, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the trio asked the Pundalik to stop the rickshaw. The three accused then hit Pundalik at the back of his head with an iron rod five times and dumped his body on the floor between the passenger and the driver seat, and tilted the vehicle to make appear as an accident.”

“Before the crime, Pashte had conducted a recce and hired the victim’s auto twice. He would send the other three accused in his auto and would pay ₹1,000 per trip. He would make calls from different numbers to Patil to confuse police with the call data record (CDR),” said Shinde.

Assistant inspector Pratap Darade said, “After investigating the crime scene, the Manor police confirmed it was murder. Also, the post-mortem report revealed the same. We are yet to recover the murder weapon.”

“However, the sketch made by our police artist matched with Pashte and he was arrested. He then revealed the names of four other accused. All five have confessed to the crime,” Shinde said.