Mumbai’s coastal road project: 330 metres of tunnelling completed, says civic body

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed 330 metres of tunnelling work of the underwater twin tunnels, connecting the 9.98-km Princess Street Flyover with Worli, which are a crucial part of the coastal road project.

The first 100 metres of the tunnelling was completed by BMC in the first week of March.

The overall tunnelling work is expected to take 18 months and BMC has set a deadline of June 2022 for the completion of the work.

The two tube twin tunnels will start run below Girgaum Chowpatty and come out at Priyadarshani park.

According to BMC officials, the twin tunnels are being built using the cut-the-cover construction method, wherein the actual tunnel would be only 1.9km, but after including the entire entry and exit portions, its length would run up to 3.4km.

In a statement issued on Thursday, BMC said that for the first time that single-pillar technology will be used. This process of building three test columns has started on the beach near Worli and further construction of these columns is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Civic officials said that the coastal road is being built on 176 single pillars using a mono-pile system, wherein a single solid column is constructed from bottom to top, instead of a group pile, wherein there are four pillars under each.