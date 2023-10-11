MUNPL set to become largest power producer in U.P: CEO Sunil Kumar

Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL), a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), is aiming to become the leading power producer in Uttar Pradesh with substantial investments coming its way soon, CEO Sunil Kumar told Hindustan Times in an exclusive conversation on Tuesday.

MUNPL CEO Sunil Kumar (HT)

MUNPL has lined up plans to add 5,600 MW to its existing power generation capacity of 1,320 MW to surpass the current generation capacity of its parent company— UPRVUNL.

Sunil Kumar said, “Out of the 6,920 MW of power to be generated, an overwhelming majority (of about 85%) shall be supplied to Uttar Pradesh. A small fraction may be supplied to neighboring states or sold in the open market as merchant power.”

It may be mentioned that currently MUNPL has two operating units (2×660 MW) situated at Meja, Prayagraj even as it plans to add three more units (3×800 MW) at the Meja site, under Stage 2.

Also, the power company is looking for expansion in other parts of the state. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has approved its proposal for establishment of two units (2×800 MW) at Obra in Sonbhadra, with an initial investment of approximately Rs. 18,000 crore. “Additionally, two units at Anpara in Sonbhadra district are also in the pipeline, which is currently under UP government’s approval. Cumulatively, the company is working to quadruple its electricity generation capacity,” the CEO added.

Beyond power generation, MUNPL is committed to continuing its efforts for community development and corporate social responsibility, with special emphasis in the field of infrastructure development, health and sanitation, drinking water, education, women’s empowerment and skill-building. The company also plans to augment its workforce, especially in the technical domain for executing and operating the upcoming projects.

In line with the efforts towards promoting sustainable development and achievement of ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals, MUNPL has invested over ₹30 crore towards community development initiatives and environmental conservation, Kumar said.

MUNPL also emphasises compliance with the ESG and innovative use of fly ash from thermal power stations.

“We are exploring new applications for fly ash, including road and building construction and agriculture, contributing to soil fertility and environmental conservation,” Sunil Kumar added.

Elaborating upon the signature girl empowerment mission (GEM) programme pioneered by NTPC, MUNPL CEO said, “Every year we select 40 girls from the project-affected villages of Meja and impart them training in various curricular and co-curricular skills for one month. After that, 10% of meritorious girls are absorbed in our school for fully-sponsored education. Apart from this, we are also entering into a collaboration with CIPET for training the local youth in income-augmentation skills.”

Besides this, the company has already made a significant impact in project-affected villages by installing 12 units of solar-powered mini water schemes, solar-powered RO systems, and solar lights, particularly benefiting the women in these areas.

Sunil Kumar said, “We are not just powering the nation; we are empowering communities through our work.”

Adding to this, MUNPL public relations officer Pratigya Yadav said that the company was committed to uplifting the marginalised sections of the surrounding communities. “Various people-oriented activities have been planned under CSR budget for the current financial year for about Rs. 2.88 crores covering the project affected villages and other nearby areas. For the next financial year 2024-2025, we have planned an estimated budget of Rs. 4.63 crores,” Pratigya Yadav told HT.

