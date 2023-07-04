Prayagraj: Two held for woman’s murder in Pratapgarh

The Pratapgarh police cracked the murder case of a woman whose body was found in Majilaha forest in the morning on November 3 last year. Two persons have been arrested for the crime who confessed to having killed the woman after she resisted rape with her, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Antu police station Jitendra Singh said the 50-year-old woman was returning from Galla Mandi in the night on November 2, last year. She was near her village when unidentified persons killed her with some sharp-edged weapon. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Station house officer (SHO) of Antu police station Jitendra Singh said the 50-year-old woman was returning from Galla Mandi in the night on November 2, last year. She was near her village when unidentified persons killed her with some sharp-edged weapon. Following intensive investigations, police rounded up Amit Kumar aka Babban Tiwari and Naveen Tiwari of Majilaha village. The duo confessed to their involvement in the crime. The duo informed police that they were consuming liquor when they spotted the woman at a lonely spot. They followed her and tried to rape her. However, they killed her when she tried to raise an alarm. The two accused have been sent to jail, Singh added.

Case registered against four for duping man of ₹30 lakh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PRAYAGRAJ Colonelganj police have registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly duping a man of ₹30 lakh on the pretext of providing admission to a medical college. Further action will be taken after investigations, police said.

In his complaint given to police, Suresh Bahadur Singh of the Katra area said that he came in contact with one Ankit Dwivedi and Abid Rasheed of Malihabad in Lucknow sometime back. They claimed that they can provide admissions to medical colleges. They demanded ₹30 lakh in return for providing admission to his son and nephew in a medical college in Lucknow. Suresh paid them ₹30 lakh in instalments into their bank accounts. Suresh claimed that the accused started avoiding him after receiving the money. They issued threats when he asked them to provide admissions or return the money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHO of Colonelganj Ram Mohan Rai said an FIR has been registered against four persons and further investigations were being carried out in this connection, he added.

Minor rape victim alleges threat by accused

PRAYAGRAJ A man accused of raping her minor stepdaughter is threatening her now. According to police, the accused is now out of jail. The 14-year-old rape victim has filed a complaint with senior police officials against the accused stating that he is sending obscene messages to her and also threatening to burn her alive. Earlier, despite making complaints, the police were not taking action against the accused. A resident of a locality under Colonelganj police station, the minor girl became pregnant after being raped by her stepfather. The girl was admitted to the hospital where she delivered a child. However, the accused left the newborn at some lonely spot from where it reached an orphanage. On the complaint of the victim, police registered an FIR against the man and sent him to jail some months back. However, the accused is now out on bail and is issuing threats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}