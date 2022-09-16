Murder case in Ludhiana | Labourer, brother bludgeon neighbour to death

A slum dweller and his brother have been booked for bludgeoning his neighbour to death at Bahadurke village in Sidhwan Bet.

The Sidhwan Bet police have lodged a murder case against the accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar and his brother Veer, who are natives of Sahrasa, Bihar.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Rekha, the wife of the deceased Gulshan Sadha, who was also a distant relative of the accused. Rekha stated that they had been living at the slums near Rivar in Bahadurke village for many decades.

She added that on September 12, Ramesh was beating his wife in an inebriated state, when Gulshan intervened and tried to stop him. “After some time, Ramesh and Veer turned up at our shanty. When my father Lal Singh asked them why they were there, the accused thrashed him. When my husband intervened, they also assaulted him with an iron pipe,” said Rekha.

“My husband suffered severe injuries. We rushed him to a government hospital, from where he was referred to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday,” she added.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer at Sidhwan Bet police station, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.