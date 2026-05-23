Chennai, Political leaders, including AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, on Saturday, strongly reacted to the reported abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu.

Murder of 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore: Anbumani, Dhinakaran demand strong action

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Meanwhile, two people have been reportedly arrested in connection with the incident in which the girl went missing from her house and was later found dead in a tank in Kannampalayam on Friday.

Condemning the act, the AMMK chief demanded strict action from police officials. PMK leader Anbumani demanded that the authorities ensure that the perpetrators of this crime get the death penalty.

"Those inhuman perpetrators must face stern action", Dhinakaran said in a statement here on Saturday.

According to reports, the victim, who was playing near her home in Sulur, was allegedly abducted by a few people who belonged to the same area, brutally murdered, and her body was thrown into a pond. "The news caused deep shock", he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Claiming that the rising number of crimes against children and women in Tamil Nadu is not only a law-and-order problem but also raises grave questions about the basic humanity of our society, Dhinakaran said, "Therefore, I urge Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure that these inhuman perpetrators who brutally murdered the girl are arrested and dealt with sternly". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claiming that the rising number of crimes against children and women in Tamil Nadu is not only a law-and-order problem but also raises grave questions about the basic humanity of our society, Dhinakaran said, "Therefore, I urge Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure that these inhuman perpetrators who brutally murdered the girl are arrested and dealt with sternly". {{/usCountry}}

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He also urged the CM to pay special attention to women's safety.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Saturday, Anbumani said, "The Tamil Nadu government should ensure they receive the death penalty," he said in a statement here.

Pointing out that it was shocking to note that a 10-year-old girl from Pallapalayam panchayat in Sulur near Coimbatore was abducted by miscreants from the same area, sexually assaulted and murdered, he said: "I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to her grieving family".

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Alleging that under the previous DMK administration, women and children were not able to move about freely, he said: "During the DMK's five-year term, there were more than 62,000 criminal incidents, including 27,000 cases registered under the POCSO Act involving crimes against children, and the state must ensure that such a situation never recurs".

He also said that the newly sworn-in TVK government under the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has begun steps, including the formation of 'Singapenn' special task force, to deal with crimes against women. The government must give additional attention to the safety of women and children, he urged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.